Longtime Area Resident is Running for Mayor

Michael Treiman, a 32-year resident of the Greater Binghamton area announced his candidacy for the 2017 mayoral election on Tuesday afternoon.

He said he has considered running for elected office before, but this is the first time he decided to put his hat in the ring.

“Mayor David made a clear statement to the residents of the City of Binghamton when he failed to take responsibility for his actions during, and after, Winter Storm Stella," said Treiman.

For him to scapegoat two hard working municipal officials and members of this community for his mistakes, shows a level of arrogance unfit for his office and shows his allegiance is not to the residents of this City, but to himself and his image. — Michael Treiman

In his speech, he addressed federal funding cuts, tax relief, the drug epidemic and an overused police force.

"I have spent 32 years in this community and I've personally experienced the results of our dwindling economy and ailing neighborhoods," said Treiman.

Treiman also spoke about Binghamton being "a college town."

"If we continue to provide establishments to students with the sole purpose of selling and consuming alcohol, then it stands to reason that we are going to continue to see alcohol related tragedies. If we continue to allow student housing to saturate our neighborhoods we are going to continue to see people being priced out of housing," said Treiman.

We need to draw in the reigns on our student development. —Michael Treiman

He added the Binghamton area is full of smart and dedicated students who are positioned to become leaders in the real world. He wants to find different ways to keep students here after they graduate.

Treiman also wants to find a new system for public transportation, which he says has been a struggle for the area for years.

"We need to have real conversations with real people; people of great ingenuity who can think outside of the box when it comes to municipal management, people who work for and within this community, and people who want to come live in this community," said Treiman.

I am a candidate from this community, for this community and it's time to put our neighborhoods first. — Michael Treiman

He ended his speech by saying he would never ask someone to do something that he wouldn't do himself.

"We ask our police to do more with less, we continue to ask our teachers to work harder without making efforts to provide the necessary resources to do so, and we ask our social workers and public servants to fix problems with minimal resources and pay.

I am the candidate who will work with our community and the on the ground & folk who know better than any municipal official what problems we face and the solutions we should strive for. — Michael Treiman

On Tuesday, evening the Broome County Republicans responded to Treiman's announcement for candidacy by presenting a series of Tweets Treiman sent out five years ago. The Tweets, which contain sensitive material and profanities, are being called into question by local GOP leaders.

"Michael Treiman's multiple tweets about female genitalia, excrement, and other vulgarities show he's ill-prepared for City Hall," said Bijoy Datta, Broome County Republicans Chairman.

"The only Tweet people will take offense to was me quoting my own wife after a meal we had at a locally owned restaurant in Endicott. This was over five years ago," said Treiman.

He then went on to clarify his stances against some of those Tweets.

"I stand firm with Women's rights, from the right for them to choose what to do with their bodies, equal work for equal pay, I abhor sexual discrimination and domestic violence. Those comments were made in jest and I'm not particularly proud of them," said Treiman.

He added that the attacks by Datta are a misguided attempt to distract people from the real issues. He has since deleted his Twitter account.

A full copy of Treiman's Speech is below: