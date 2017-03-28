Jury Selected in Eric Frein Trial

After close to a month of selection, a jury has been picked for the high-profile trial of Eric Frein.

Twelve Jurors and six Alternates from Chester County are on their way to Pike County where the trial is set to begin next week. Due to the nature of the case, the Jurors had to be picked from outside of where the trial is taking place, according to the Morning Call paper.

Frein is being charged with murder and terrorism charges stemming from when he allegedly killed Corporal Bryon Dickson II and wounded Alex Douglass in 2014.

It then took Police 48 days to finally capture Frein who ran off into the Pocono Mountains.

The 18 Jurors are being bussed from Chester and will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Opening statements are expected to take place on Monday, April 3 at the Pike County Courthouse.