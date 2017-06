Windsor Football Star Signs With Wagner

Jordan Haven Celebrates with his family and friends

Windsor Central School District celebrated Senior, Jordan Haven's national letter of intent signing to play football at Division I Wagner College.

Jordan will play safety for Wagner head coach, and former Windsor Black Knight, Jason Houghtaling. Jordan will study to become a veterinarian, aiming to graduate at the top of his class to gain entry to Cornell University's veterinary program for his post-graduate studies.

Jordan played three seasons of varsity football for the Black Knights as a safety and wide receiver, serving as a captain last season.

He earned All-Division, All-State Honorable Mention, and Elite 24 honors.

Jordan credits much of his success to the work that was put in off the field, training at Synergy in Endwell.

In 2016, Jordan helped lead Windsor to a 7-3 record and its first trip to the sectional playoffs in eight years.