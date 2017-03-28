Police: Open Container Law Will Be Strictly Enforced for Binghamton Bar Crawl

While police aren't taking any new steps for this year's downtown Binghamton bar crawl, set to take place in May, Chief Joseph Zikuski tells Fox 40 the open containers law will be strictly enforced in light of the March 17th death of 18-year-old Conor Donnelly.

Donnelly died at a party held during the first "New" Parade Day festivities, an unofficial event created for students whose break forced them to miss Binghamton's Saint Patrick's Day parade.

"Not a whole lot is going to change because we have always been very strict about them walking down from Main Street onto Court Street with open containers," says Zikuski.

Zikuski said the city is bringing in additional officers for over-time. Last week, Zikuski told Fox 40 his department is reviewing ways to curb underage drinking.