New Binghamton Restaurant Offers Ever-Changing Menu

A new restaurant is opening up on Main Street in Binghamton this Thursday. The Hot Pot is a buffet style restaurant with a unique twist; The menu is ever-changing.

Binghamton native and owner Tonya Dakari says she wanted the Hot Pot to be a place for everyone. The type of food will change weekly, with the menu for opening week focused on ribs, fried chicken, and all-American staples. Opening this business in her hometown, the community is important to Dakari.

"We don't want to just be saying that we're a restaurant and just collecting money, we want to be in the community putting on different events, maybe we can get other sponsors, other businesses to join us when we want to do those events," says Dakari.

The Hot Spot is located at 266 Main Street in Binghamton.

