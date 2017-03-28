Norwich Man Arrested For Endangering Child

The Norwich Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Travis St. Denny for his role in endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials allege the Norwich resident promoted an obscene performance which included sexual conduct by a child and acted in a manner likely to harm a kid less than 17-years-old.

He is charged with:

Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

Norwich Police began the investigation after receiving a tip from the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment Hotline.

“The investigation is still in its early stages at this time, and there is a possibility of additional charges," said Norwich Police.

St. Denny was arraigned in the Norwich City Court and is being held in the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Officials are asking anyone with information to this case, to contact the Norwich Police Department at 334-1212 or the TIPS Line at 336-8477.