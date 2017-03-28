Digital Training Prepares Binghamton Police For Tough Situations

Digital simulation gives police officers a chance to work on skills before encountering life or death situations in the field. The Binghamton Police Department secured a simulation system over a year ago. Live shootings, domestic violence, and escalating disputes are just a few of the scenarios loaded into the system and only a click away.

"The simulation allows us to go into situations that are very violent without any threat to ourselves," says Binghamton Police Patrolman Christopher Governanti.

The Virtra simulator is equipped with over 75 scenarios, most of which have several potential outcomes.

"We can have the suspect get hostile, we can have him repeat again 'I didn't do anything,' we can have the suspect say 'I don't know, who cares?' Or we can have the suspect go ahead and comply altogether," says Binghamton Police Training Officer Robert Charpinsky, going through the on screen options at the instructor desk.

The scenarios teach verbal communication, awareness, and, most importantly, when to make the judgment call to respond with force.



Officers are required to train on the simulator twice a year, but they have unlimited access for whenever they want to work on their skills. The simulator cost $155,550. A grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice covered $37,400, while the rest came from capital funding.