Broome County Holds Public Forum Despite AHCA Being Pulled

Only a few Broome County residents attended a public forum on what the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly referred to as Obamacare, could mean to them. This after the American Health Care Act (AHCA), a bill intended to repeal and replace the ACA, was pulled before it went to a vote on the House floor last week.

Four area residents attended the public forum on the repeal of the ACA Tuesday evening at the Broome County Public Library.

"We announced the forum before the bill was pulled because we feel that in addition to getting data and assessing the bill, we thought it would be a good idea to actually talk to the people who have been affected by it," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

In addition to people's input, the county executive has asked department heads to research data of the countywide impact of an ACA repeal.

"Federal funding, Medicaid, and health care have a lot to do with county operations at the local level -- and it directly affects Broome County," said Garnar.

Garnar shared some initial findings at Tuesday's event.

"Over 20,000 people could be put off their health insurance. They could lose their health insurance under this law. In addition to that, we could be losing millions of dollars in Medicaid funding, our nursing home alone could lose $2 million," said Garnar.

Those who attended the public forum included Mary Clark from Citizen Action of New York, an advocate against the ACA's repeal.

"We believe that they'll be coming back to try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act once again and I'm glad to see that our county executive is actually staying on task and really finding out what the real impact would be for our community," said Clark.

While the community turnout may have been small on Tuesday, Garnar said it's still important all voices possible are heard for an issue that could have countywide consequences.

"Whether it's two people telling me what they think tonight, or 20 people or 200 people, I want to at least make the effort to go out and listen," said Garnar.

Garnar said the county's report, including the findings of data research and community input, is expected to be released in the next few weeks.