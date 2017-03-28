Tri Cities Opera Releases Season Surprises

Tri-Cities Opera is in their prime of its 68th season. Hydrogen Jukebox is up next, with shows from April 21 until April 30 at the Tri-Cities Opera Center.

For Hydrogen Jukebox its going to be a very exciting production and will once again show the possibilities of our incredible space. — Susan S. Ashbaker the General and Artistic Director of Tri-Cities Opera

The performance will feature the work of beat poet Allen Ginsberg, and the music of Philip Glass. There will be a free opera preview on April 15 at 7:30pm at the Tri-Cities Opera.

Ashbaker released some exciting sneak peaks for the next season. The up and coming, 69th season offers three productions and will include performances at both the Forum Theater in downtown Binghamton and the Tri-Cities Opera Center.

La Boheme will open the 17-18 season on Sunday October 15, at the Forum Theater as a fully staged production where everyone will be a role debut.

That is super exciting because when they go on from here they will always be able to say yes my first was at Tri-City Opera. — Ashbaker

La Boheme, with Paris as the background is a timeless and passionate love story, with a tragic ending.

The production of Glory Denied will follow, which tells the story of an American family. A true story of America's longest held prisoner of war returns to a country that he no longer recognizes and to a family who barely recognizes him.

I want everybody to walk away from Glory Denied feeling something, you know whatever that is for you. And I want there to be a place where the Vets in our community can come and know that they are valued and that they can walk away with pride in what they have done. —Ashbaker

The final opera of the 17-18 season is The Tragedy of Carmen an adaptation, sung in French with English subtitles. The performance will be an up close and personal look of Carmen, her love, and her rivals.



Ticketing information can be found on their website www.tricitiesopera.com or you can reach them at 607-772-0400.