Reading Initiative Aims to Build Children's Literacy in Broome County Homes

A reading initiative aims to get more books into the homes of young children in Broome County. It's all in an effort to improve literacy skills.

With the help of local organizations, in its third year, a SUNY Broome program will continue to give children in area districts (including Maine-Endwell, Windsor, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, and Binghamton) a book called "How Rocket Learned to Read" when they sign up for kindergarten.

Including distribution this year, funding from the Binghamton Noon Rotary organization will have helped get the book into over 1,500 Binghamton City School District homes.

"Literacy is one of the key elements of helping people be successful in life."

"It builds them academically. It helps make social and emotional connections. And there's really no better way to do that than the love of a character in a book," said Lisa Strahley, coordinator of the Civic Engagement Center at SUNY Broome and chairwoman of the community college's Teacher and Early Childhood Education department.

Strahley said the goal is to expand the reading initiative to all districts in Broome County.

For more information on how you could help out, contact strahleyla@sunybroome.edu.