Woman Charged With DWI And Speeding 105 MPH

New York State Police at Owego on Monday afternoon arrested Teodosa Portorreal-Castil, age 51, of Garfield, NJ for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. result of .12%, the misdemeanor of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree and other traffic violations.



This arrest occurred after a traffic stop when Portorreal-Castil was seen speeding at 105 mph when the speed limit is 65 mph on State Route 17 in the Town of Owego. An investigation determined that Portorreal-Castil was driving while intoxicated and had a suspended license in New York. This DWI arrest was a felony because she has a prior conviction for DWI within the last 10 years.



Portorreal-Castil was arraigned in the Town of Owego Court and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 property bond. Her next court date is pending.