400,000 Year Old Skull Holds Clues to Human Past

A 400,000 year old fossil of a skull found in Portugal gives researchers a glimpse at human evolution. Binghamton University Professor of Anthropology, Rolf Quam, is part of the team that has been studying the skull. The skull was found in the Aroeira Cave in 2014.

"They'd been working there for about 10 or 12 years. They were actually getting ready to finish the excavations when all of a sudden, right in the wall, they noticed a circular outline that was a human skull," says Quam.

The skull was cemented in the earth, which had to be removed in a big block to avoid crushing the precious discovery. It took over two years to free it and fully examine it. The skull's not human in the modern sense of the word, but is believed to be the ancestor of the Neanderthals, an ancient species scientists say humans evolved from.

"Generally, these older fossils in Europe are thought to be ancestral to the Neanderthals. Somehow, the Neanderthals evolved out of this population in Europe that predated them," says Quam.

Found along with the skull were several stone-age tools similar to those found on the other side of the continent.

Quam and his colleagues wrote a study about the skull, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The skull itself will be the centerpiece of an exhibit at the National Archeology Museum in Lisbon, Portugal in October.