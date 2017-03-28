JC Teacher Named State Teacher Of The Year

Johnson City High School technology teacher Scott Voltz was recently named 'Teacher of the Year for District 43' by the New York State Technology & Engineering Educators' Association. He received the award on March 23 at NYSTEEA's 54th Annual Conference in Malta, NY.

Voltz followed a family tradition 11 years ago when he replaced his father who retired after 33 years at Johnson City High School. Today, the younger Voltz is known as the "woods guy," teaching a broad spectrum of students .

As an avid outdoors man, Voltz has coordinated numerous school camping trips and is advisor to the ski club. He also gives back to his profession and is currently the secretary for the Southern Tier Technology & Engineering Educators' Association.

Photo: Voltz (right) with JCHS technology teacher Keith Smith at the NYSTEEA Conference.