Police: Woman Accused Of Bomb Hoax Caught in PA

Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they would not pursue criminal charges against the woman accused of calling in the bomb hoax at the Greater Binghamton Regional Airport Monday.

Authorities say the woman, whose identity is not being released, has a history of mental health problems and was not taking her medication.

At a Monday news conference, Broome County Head of Security Jim Dadamio described the threat as being ‘very credible’ and said contact was made with the suspect two or three times.

"There was an extremely good description of the vehicle. It only took a couple of minutes to locate it, so thats where we found that it was very credible at that time."

-- Jim Dadamio, Broome County Head of Security

Authorities say a woman called the airport at 10:07 a.m. saying her relative's vehicle was in the airport parking lot and contained a bomb.

Officials said they could tell the woman was calling from a car and were later able to trace her location to a vehicle on Route 80 in Bloomsburg, P.A. where she is now in custody with Pennsylvania State Police.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder could not say whether she would face charges from police in Pennsylvania. Harder said they have been in contact with the woman's husband, who is cooperating with police.



Watch Monday's press conference below.