Paul Warner Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

A Broome County Jury found Paul M. Warner guilty of Attempted Murder and three other charges related to a shooting incident on September 24, 2016, in the Town of Union.

Charges:

  • Attempted Murder (2nd Degree)
  • Attempted Assault (1st Degree)
  • Assault (2nd Degree)
  • Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals

The first three charges are all felonies, the fourth charge is a misdemeanor. 

Back in September of last year, Warner fired a shotgun at 50-year-old Timothy Mancini and his dog. Mancini was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital but survived the shooting. 

“Firing a shotgun at another person and their dog, in broad daylight, is unthinkable and inhumane behavior," said Steve Cornwell, District Attorney.

Despicable acts of violence have no place in Broome County.

— Steve Cornwell

Warner will be sentenced on May 19.