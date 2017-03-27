Paul Warner Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
A Broome County Jury found Paul M. Warner guilty of Attempted Murder and three other charges related to a shooting incident on September 24, 2016, in the Town of Union.
Charges:
- Attempted Murder (2nd Degree)
- Attempted Assault (1st Degree)
- Assault (2nd Degree)
- Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals
The first three charges are all felonies, the fourth charge is a misdemeanor.
Back in September of last year, Warner fired a shotgun at 50-year-old Timothy Mancini and his dog. Mancini was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital but survived the shooting.
“Firing a shotgun at another person and their dog, in broad daylight, is unthinkable and inhumane behavior," said Steve Cornwell, District Attorney.
Despicable acts of violence have no place in Broome County.
— Steve Cornwell
Warner will be sentenced on May 19.