Paul Warner Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

A Broome County Jury found Paul M. Warner guilty of Attempted Murder and three other charges related to a shooting incident on September 24, 2016, in the Town of Union.

Charges:

Attempted Murder (2nd Degree)

Attempted Assault (1st Degree)

Assault (2nd Degree)

Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals

The first three charges are all felonies, the fourth charge is a misdemeanor.

Back in September of last year, Warner fired a shotgun at 50-year-old Timothy Mancini and his dog. Mancini was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital but survived the shooting.

“Firing a shotgun at another person and their dog, in broad daylight, is unthinkable and inhumane behavior," said Steve Cornwell, District Attorney.

Despicable acts of violence have no place in Broome County. — Steve Cornwell

Warner will be sentenced on May 19.