Binghamton Airport Reopens, No Bomb Found

2:45:

Officials say no bomb was detected at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Broome County Sheriff David Harder said the airport was cleared after multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the scene.

Harder says the threat was called in by someone who says the bomb was in their relatives car, that was parked at the airport. The caller has a medical condition and was off her medication when she made the call.

The call put the airport on lockdown for approximately 4 hours.

The Greater Binghamton Regional Airport is on lockdown following reports of a bomb threat. Broome County Sheriff David Harder said the department received a report shortly before 11 a.m. of a bomb inside a truck, which was parked outside the airport.

Harder says Endicott Police Department's bomb-squad robot, which looks for explosives, has been called in.

Fox 40's Amy Hogan is on the scene and tells us TSA has been closed since 10:30 a.m. Passengers are not allowed to leave the building and authorities have closed off all traffic at the intersection at Airport and Knapp Roads. According to the Greater Binghamton Airport Website the 1:14 p.m. outbound flight to Detroit has been delayed until 3:30 p.m.

The county has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference. Before noon, officials at Greater Binghamton airport canceled a scheduled live video Q&A on Twitter.