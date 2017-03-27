Seton Students 'Dress Down' to Help Raise Money for St. James Teacher Battling Cancer

Seton Catholic Central students had the chance to opt out of wearing their school uniforms on Monday. It was all in an effort to help a Catholic Schools of Broome County elementary teacher battling cancer.

Students could donate at least $1.00 to participate in the "Dress Down Day." The 7th through 12th graders, along with staff, raised about $500. The money will go towards medical and travel expenses for 39-year-old Joseph Munson, who is going through treatment. School officials say the St. James Elementary ELA teacher was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2017.

"I've always had that special connection with him. So it just means a lot to me to be helping him," said Megan Derr, a Seton Catholic Central 7th Grade Student.

"Mr. Munson is such an amazing teacher who has transformed a lot of these younger kids' minds when they come up to the high school.

We thought it was our duty to help on our end," said Matthew Martinkovic, Seton Catholic Central Principal.

St. James will have its own "Dress Down Day" to raise money for Munson on April 26th.

"Mr. Munson was just here on Friday, visiting with students, because he felt strong enough to come in and see them personally. And he is very grateful and very anxious to just fight and do his best to beat this," said Suzy Kitchen, St. James School Principal.

A 'Carnival Fundraiser' will also be held April 22nd from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Seton Catholic Central Gymnasium. The event will include food, games and raffles -- with all proceeds going to Munson's family. The public is welcome to attend. For more information or to make a donation, you can call (607) 222-5488.