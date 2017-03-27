New Drop Boxes Placed Around Broome County

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar announced the instillation of new drop boxes to be placed around the county for people to dispose of opioids.

There is no denying the link between prescription and drug abuse in Broome County. — Jason Garnar Broome County Executive

Two new drop boxes have been placed at the Broome County Executive Office, and the Endicott Police Department. Those who have un needed, and out dated prescription drugs are able to dispose of them in these boxes. The disposal of the contents will be collected by Broome County Sheriffs Office, and then taken to be incinerated.