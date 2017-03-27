Afton Woman Arrested After Crashing With 26 Suspensions In NYS

On March 25, 2017, at about 6:30 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Tina M. Bremner, age 31, of Afton, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree and the misdemeanor of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 3rd degree.



This arrest occurred after troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident on State Route 41 in the Town of Afton. Responding troopers found the vehicle to be unoccupied but the driver was located walking on a nearby road. An investigation determined that Bremner did not have permission from the owner to be driving his vehicle. Also, a check of her NYS driver’s license showed that she had 26 suspensions on 11 different dates.



Bremner was arraigned in the Town of Oneonta Court and was remanded to the Chenango County Jail with bail set. Her next court date is pending.