Two Conklin Fundraisers Help Mourning Family

On either side of Conklin Road in Conklin, you could find a place where the community was coming together for one common goal on Sunday afternoon.

One side was the Conklin Fire Station where a bake sale and raffle fundraiser was taking place, across the street a pizza restaurant was donating money from its sales. Everything collected went to support the family of Connor Brown, the seven-year-old who drowned in the Susquehanna River, one week ago.

The bake sale at the Fire Station was organized by the Susquehanna Valley Wrestling program (Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Youth). They came up with the idea on Monday after the Varsity Wrestling coach felt his team needed to get involved.

"I felt that we as a group should do something to help others in our community," said Jason Goldman, Varsity Wrestling Coach.

He added he was impressed by how quickly people were able to come together.

"A lot of people are just really embracing this family and what they're going through right now," said Goldman. Another area Wrestling Coach agreed.

"We started this thing Monday night and it all came together very quickly," said Shawn Farley, Youth Wrestling Coach.

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. and in that time they raised between $3,000 to $5,000, all of which will go to the Brown Family.

Across the street, Nirchi's Pizza was hoping to have similar success. They donated a percentage of their total sales from the day to the Brown family as well. The location Owner, Ben Fiore, said business was nonstop after he announced the fundraiser on Facebook.

"It's been all day, people have been coming in from all over. Not just Conklin - Vestal, Endicott, Chenango Forks, Windsor - everywhere they've been pouring in," said Fiore.

His store was so busy on Sunday, they had to get other stores in the area to deliver ingredients so he could keep up with the demand.

"I've had other locations bring me product so I can fill all of these orders," said Fiore.

Between sales and the donation box, Fiore said they raised around $2,000 to go to the family.

Organizers from both fundraisers praised the community coming together and dedication to helping others, which made the day successful amid the terrible tragedy.