Seton's Season Ends On 26 Straight

The Seton girls basketball team ended their season with an 83-43 victory over Aquinas (Bronx, NY) in the 2017 Federations Class B Final.

The Saints finish their season 28-1 on the year winning the STAC Championship, Section IV Championship, State Championship and Federation Championship.

Lexi Levy is named Tournament MVP, while her, Hanna Strawn, Ava McCann and Julia Hauer are all named to the all-tournament team.