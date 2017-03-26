Spotlight In Sports: 41 Years of Tradition

Fox 40's Spotlight in Sports will feature athletes & individuals that may not always get recognition for their athletic accomplishments. An individual that encompasses characteristics of Fox 40's Spotlight in Sports Award are unique and out of the norm.

There are no limitations to age for this award, it could range from 3 to 103. Fox 40 wants to make sure that every local athlete has an opportunity for their story to be told. These individuals deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments, because we all have a story.

Our second trio of athletes to be honored with the Spotlight are Bob Strauss, Frank Roma, and Gary Snyder of the S&S Hockey League. These three men along with others formed what is known as the "Strauss & Snyder Hockey League," one that has been going on for 41 years.

The three men started playing pick up hockey when they were in college, first at SUNY Broome and then continuing that tradition at Clarkson University.

From there, Grippen Park opened in Endicott, so the group went to rent ice time there. That leads to now where a group of about 20 players get together and play hockey at BCC.

There's a random selection of teams each week, where the guys will play for about an hour out on the ice. No score, no checking, just a good time exercising and playing the game they love.

After the games are over, the group heads to Harry Tufts in Endicott to have pizza, wings, and a couple of drinks.

This trio's consistency, passion for hockey and unique story is what makes them Fox 40's Spotlight in Sports.