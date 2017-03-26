Binghamton Construction Continues, Delays Expected

The Prospect Mountain Construction project will continue through the week of March 27 - March 31 and the New York State Department of Transportation wants to prepare Binghamton drivers for potential delays.



Lane Closings:

One Lane Open: 1-81 North between Exit 3 and the Interchange

One Lane Open: I-81 South between Broad Avenue and Fairview Avenue

One Lane Open: RT 7 North between Robinson Street and Bevier Street

One Lane Open: RT 7 South between Bevier Street and Frederick Street

Flagging: Front Street between Prospect Street and Bevier Street

For the latest information on travel delays, construction and more, visit the NYSDOT website.