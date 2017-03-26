Homer Man Charged With Hit and Run

The Cortland County Sheriff's Department arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Holl of Homer after he allegedly hit a police car.

On March 25, around 6:30 p.m., Holl drove off the side of the road and crashed into a police vehicle on Prospect Street, according to Officials. He then drove away and was found at his home on Brake Hill Road.

Authorities say the crash caused "extensive damage" to the police car.

Holl was charged with:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Failure to Use a Designated Lane

He was arraigned in the Town of Homer Court and is being held in the Cortland County Jail on $300 cash bail or $600 bond.