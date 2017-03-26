Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26th, hundreds made their way to the Binghamton University's events center for the 2017 Home and Garden Show. The show is hosted by the Southern Tier Home Builders & Remodelers Association (STHBRA). The event featured a showcase of dozens of building suppliers, contractors, and remodelers with over 160 different booths.

"This is the first one we've done as a home show. We do a ton of fairs and the Spiedie Fest. I would say the best thing about this particular event is it's a lot of like-minded businesses, everyone works together outside of this," said Founder of Catskill Shed Co., Ethan Eberly.

The 2017 Home and Garden event is the largest show to date for the STHBRA. Many of the business in this weekends event were returning vendors. However, there were approximately 5 new businesses who came this year.

"It's really great for us. People are coming in and are really interested in what we're offering. It's a good place to network with other businesses, people that are in the heating business that need our product. Good networking," said Glen Kellogg, President of Spring Hill Chimney's.

The STHBRA was founded in 1949 and is a non-for-profit professional trade organization. For more information you can visit their website.