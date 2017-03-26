BU's Annual TEDx Conference Returns

Sunday, March 26, Binghamton University hosted it's 7th Annual TEDx conference in the Osterhout Concert Theater on campus. The afternoon was filled with a variety of inspiring and entertaining talks from 8 different people. The speaker lineup included an award-winning filmmaker, an Australian Open Finalist, a Filipino-American Advertising Copywriter and many more.

"I heard there's a speak who's talking about countries least traveled to and I'm into traveling. So I want to hear what he has to say, plus other speakers," said Thomas Park, Binghamton University Senior.

For more information on the TEDx conference and future conferences you can contact BU at tedx@binghamton.edu or visit their website.