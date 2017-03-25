Women's Lacrosse Defeats Vermont

The Binghamton women's lacrosse team (4-6) defeated Vermont (1-10) in both teams first America East conference game of the season Saturday afternoon. In the high-scoring contest, sophomore Rebecca Golderman scored a game high five goals, while junior Tiffany Ryan followed close behind with four and junior Jacqueline Kennedy with three.



Binghamton came out of the gate strong scoring the first five goals of the contest. Kennedy scored first for the Bearcats on an assist from sophomore Olivia Batista, her 19th of the season, less than two minutes into the start of the game. From there, BU saw goals from junior Jocelyn Penteck, senior Val DeNapoli and back to back goals from Golderman.



Vermont broke the momentum with their first goal of the game by Elena McWright, but Binghamton's offense was enough to force a goalie change for the Catamounts. The Bearcats followed up with another goal by Ryan before Vermont tacked on their second. Ryan fired again with under three minutes to go in the first half, extending Binghamton's lead 7-2 before the period ended.



Vermont responded to the Bearcats dominant first half with four consecutive goals at the start of the second, forcing a BU timeout with 23 minutes left to play. As play resumed, Golderman netted her 30th goal of the season to push Binghamton to an 8-6 lead. Kennedy quickly made it 9-6 with her 18th goal of the game before the Catamounts called for another timeout.



In the last 18 minutes of the game, junior Emma Jehle only gave up three Vermont goals to match the five goals scored by the Bearcats. Kennedy netted her third goal of the game while Ryan and Golderman each found the back of the net two more times in the 14-9 victory over the Catamounts.



Sophomore Emily Yoo finished the day with four assists and four points and Jehle made 10 saves in the net. With the win, Binghamton moves to 1-0 in America East conference play while Vermont drops to 0-1.



The Bearcats next see the field on Saturday, April 1 in a non-conference matchup against Mount St. Mary's. The game is set for a 3 p.m. start time at the Bearcats Sport Complex.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics