Bowlers Crush Pins for Charity

Almost 300 bowlers took to the lanes to raise money for ACHIEVE, which helps enhance the quality of life for adults with developmental problems.

The 22nd Annual Bob Warner Pin Crushing Bowling Tournament began in 1995 when Warner was an Assemblyman. According to ACHIEVE, he was a big supporter of the event.

Community members, sponsors, ACHIEVE staff and others bowled and won raffles to raise more than $22,000 for the charity, money that ACHIEVE needs in order to operate.

"This event was really important to us because it's about community inspiration and it all goes to a good cause," said Bob Brazil, Development Officer for ACHIEVE.

The event has been a great success over the last two decades as well. This year Brazil said they raised about 15% more than last year and they have raised more money every single year since it began in the 90's.