Mom's House 'Rocks' to Raise Money

Mom's House is a charity that provides free daycare for single parents who are also full-time students. On Saturday, the organization held their 25th annual Rockerthon fundraiser to assist in continuing their services.

"In order for us to continue to offer the free daycare, we need to raise the funds and this is one of the ways we do that," said Diane Avery, Mom's House Co-Founder.

In addition to raising money, the event which provided people an opportunity to come relax and rock in their rocking chairs was also a way to thank the public for their support.

"I think it's important for everyone to come out and support a local charity," said Valerie Crowley, Participant.

The community supports us tremendously. — Diane Avery

For those that need the services that Mom's House provides, Avery said the public needs to give them a call.

"We would love to help you be successful in life," said Avery.

The charity was able to raise over $500 during the event.