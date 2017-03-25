Discover Center Celebrates its 33rd Birthday

Founded in 1984 by the Junior League, the Discovery Center has grown over the last 33 years and celebrated with a Doctor Seuss themed birthday party on Saturday afternoon.

"Since we share our birthday month with Doctor Seuss, we themed our party Doctor Seuss," said Cheryl Dutko, Director of Visitor Services.

Kids of all ages come to play and learn at the Discovery Center, a combination Dutko said makes education easier.

" We like to have fun at the Discovery Center, but sneak the learning in," said Dutko.

The Center focuses on science and literacy with everything being hands on.

"The kids are learning and they don't even realize they're learning," said Dutko.

Dutko said the Center is open almost every day throughout the year and their next big program will be an Easter Egg Hunt in two weeks.

For more information visit the Discover Center's website.