Congresswoman Tenney Releases Statement on Cancellation of Vote on AHCA

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Statement on the American Health Care Act

Washington, D.C.— Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R—NY-22) released the following statement regarding the cancellation of the vote on the American Health Care Act.

“Although the vote on the American Health Care Act was cancelled today, I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a high quality, patient centric plan that will improve and restore our healthcare system for all.

Under Obamacare, American families are spending a larger share of their income on premiums and deductibles than ever before. Patients have been hurt, doctors have been burdened, and families and taxpayers are being crushed by this terrible law and its thousands of pages of onerous regulations. Our most vulnerable citizens– seniors, the hardworking middle-class, and veterans – are in worse shape now than they were before.

Going forward, Congress should work together to find a plan that won’t leave anyone behind, especially our most vulnerable and those who are truly needy. Throughout this process, I will continue to listen to the concerns of my constituency and bring their feedback to Congress.”