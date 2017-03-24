Grand Jury Indicts A Chenango County Couple on Murder and Arson Charges

A Chenango County Grand Jury has indicted a couple on murder and arson charges for the death of their adopted teenage son. 35 year old Ernest F. Franklin II and his 33 year old wife Heather Franklin have been charged with 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree arson, and tampering with physical evidence. An investigation revealed that their son Jeffrey did not die in the house fire at 457 State Highway 8 on March 1st. Investigators believe the fire was set to cover up the murder of their son. Both defendants will be arraigned on the indictment in Chenango County Court at a later date.