BU Students Remember Conor Donnelly

Friends and other Binghamton University students who knew Conor Donnelly said they'll remember him as a selfless, caring, humorous and one-of-a-kind individual. Friday night, around two hundred people showed up at the MarketPlace patio at BU to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor.

They exchanged stories and laughter before lighting candles in memory of the 18-year-old who passed away on March 18.

Many students said Conor 's personality naturally brought people together.

"There's just something that snapped in him and he just became a social butterfly. He really just brought everyone together," said Daniel Berk, a BU sophomore.

Multiple people described Donnelly as the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off of his back.

"Conor will be remembered for being the caring, generous person he is," said Rebecca Becourtney, a BU freshman.

Even though Donnelly was at Binghamton for only one-and-a-half semesters, his impact across the campus was evident.

"To have that many people come and speak on his behalf was truly incredible. You kind of see how much of an impact he had in such a short time here at Binghamton," said Austin Penate, a BU sophomore.

Berk said he reached out to the Donnelly family, who asked them to take down the GoFundMe Page. Instead, they requested the money collected by used towards something to help others, just how Conor would have wanted it.

Berk said the plan is to turn the money into a scholarship for students at Nanuet High School, where Conor graduated in 2016, so another person can have a chance at achieving their goals.