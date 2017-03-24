JC Students Help Develop Menu Promoting Healthy, Locally Grown Food

State Senator Fred Akshar had the chance to see how a food service program that promotes healthy, locally grown food could help Johnson City students. On Friday, students also taste tested New York produced apple chips to help develop a menu for it.



Broome-Tioga BOCES has partnered with the Food and Health Network of South Central New York for its Farm to School Network program -- which is part of a national campaign. Starting in the fall, one Thursday each month Johnson City schools Kindergarten through 12th grade will have a menu highlighting only nutritious food grown in the state.

"The ultimate goal is to obviously have New York products on every lunch tray every single day. You know, it's better for the economy, better for the farmers, it's better for our kids. It's great, fresh local products, more nutritious for the students -- it's just better all around," said Mark Bordeau, Senior School Lunch Director for Broome-Tioga BOCES.

Bordeau said fixed costs make having menus with only locally-grown products year-long a challenge.

A two-year, $90,000 state grant is helping to make the Farm to School Network program possible. According to officials, other area schools assisted by the grant include Vestal, Whitney Point, Chenango Valley, and the Tioga Central School District.

On Friday, JC students voted whether they wanted to have the apple chips on future menus -- as part of a number of taste tests around the county.

Bordeau added that local farmers interested in participating in the program can call BOCES at (607) 763-3300 and ask for him to find out more information.