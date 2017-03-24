Castle Creek Post Office Back Open

Castle Creek residents are able to use their neighborhood post office again. The post office at 1094 Castle Creek Road has been shut down since November due to code violations.

The postal services had to move all operations to a nearby trailer. While the move didn't impact regular deliveries, it did affect about 60 postal boxes.

The post office is open 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.