The Ticks Are Out: How to Avoid Lyme Disease

As the weather turns warmer, health officials are urging people to watch out for ticks, which spread Lyme disease.

"They're so small that they'll get inside a person's hairline and you don't find them for a couple days," says Joshua Phelps, Public Health Sanitarian with the environmental health division of the Broome County Health Department,"They'll just fall off and then you're infected."

All it takes is one bite. A round rash is the first warning sign you could have Lyme disease.

"If it's really tiny, that could be a reaction to the bite itself, but if the next day and the day after, it keeps getting bigger, that's the time to seek medical care," says Marianne Yourdon, Communicable Disease Nurse at the Broome County Health Department.

Yourdon says people need to watch that rash closely. Left untreated, Lyme can spread through the bloodstream causing muscle aches, fever, cognitive issues, and other complications.

"You can develop a heart block, which can be quite serious," says Yourdon.

So what can you do? Antibiotics can treat it, but you can avoid it altogether by taking some extra steps before heading outside.

"Wear long clothing, long pants, long sleeves," says Phelps.

And know where the ticks like to hang out.

"They're looking for a place with a lot of blood, so anyplace you sweat. Armpits, middle of the back, groin, behind the knees," says Phelps.

If you find a tick, Phelps says to remove it at the head with a sharp pair of tweezers.

"You don't want to twist it, rip it off, anything like that. If you pull it straight up it should come out," says Phelps.

Catching a tick bite within 36 hours gives you a better chance of avoiding infection.