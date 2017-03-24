Highly Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Pursuit With A Loaded Shotgun In His Vehicle

New York State Police at Binghamton on Thursday arrested Zachary E. Fry, age 26, of Gouldsboro, PA for the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. result of .26%, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in or on a Motor Vehicle, and several other traffic violations.



This arrest occurred after a trooper observed a vehicle speeding at 98 mph, in a 55 mph zone, while on Interstate 81 southbound in the Town of Chenango. As the trooper attempted to catch up he activated his emergency lights and sirens. The suspect vehicle then failed to stop as it accelerated to about 115 mph and was observed driving in a reckless manor. The driver, later identified as Fry, then made a sudden stop partially in traffic, just before the Interstate 81 southbound and the State Route 17 westbound split in the Town of Dickinson. Fry then surrendered to the arresting troopers without further incident. An investigation determined that he was driving while highly intoxicated and unlawfully possessed a loaded shotgun on the front passenger seat of his vehicle.



Fry was arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court and was remanded to the Broome County Jail with bail set. His next court date is pending.