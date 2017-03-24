Blood Drive Held at Broome County Office Building

It was all about helping to save lives as a blood drive was held at the Broome County Office Building on Friday.

County Executive Jason Garnar sponsored a blood drive in honor of Red Cross Month. While this event was scheduled beforehand, Red Cross officials say it was extremely helpful -- as last week's winter storm stalled the collection of 1,500 units in just NYS and 5,000 units across the east coast. This was due to blood drive cancellations and closures.

"We need donors to come out to our blood drives to help make sure that we can have the blood there for our cancer patients, for our trauma patients, premature babies, surgeries -- for all the countless reasons that people need blood," said Theresa Blank, American Red Cross Account Manager.

Garnar donated blood himself on Friday.

"It's 15 minutes that can save a life. So I encourage anybody in Broome County who can donate to find your local Red Cross Chapter, go online and figure out when the next blood drive is," said Garnar.

If you weren't able to make it on Friday, blood drives will be held for the next three Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The event is being held in an effort to make up for collections lost during the storm.

To sign up for an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.