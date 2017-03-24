Home and Garden Show Kicks Off this Weekend

This years Home and Garden Show will be held this weekend, March 25th and 26th, at the Binghamton University Events Center.

The Southern Tier Home Builders and Remodelers Association (STHBRA) will display dozens of building suppliers, remodelers, and contractors that can assist homeowners throughout the area. This will be the largest show yet, with over 160 booths for visitors to meet with. Attendees will be able to get all of the information they need for any size project, under one roof.

Events like this are incredible to see when they are all put together because then you realize just how many businesses are available to provide an incredible range of services to the people of Broome County. — Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive

The show will be this Saturday, March 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are $5, and visitors will be able to park for free. Children 18 and younger will be free, when accompanied by an adult. While supplies last, a complimentary Homeowner's Resource Guide will be given to ticket holders.

Buying local helps support your local economy and when you're supporting your local economy, it's helping out your local contractors as well. — Tony Cauiola, President of The Southern Tier Home Builders & Remodelers Association (STHBRA)

Each year the event grows larger and larger, the show has been moved previously from downtown Binghamton, to the BU Event Center to accommodate the visitors. Around 5,000 guests are expected at the show this weekend.