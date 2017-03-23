Conklin Plays Bingo to Benefit Brown Family

Each year, Donnelly Elementary School puts on a Books and Bingo night with the profits benefiting the PTA, but this time they decided to do something else with the money.

Every dollar earned from buying a Bingo board, selling raffle tickets, purchasing food and buying a book went directly to the family of Connor Brown, the 7-year-old who drowned in the Susquehanna River on Sunday. He was a second-grade student at the Elementary school.

"We just act as parents and community members," said Cortney Whalen, Donnelly Elementary School PTA Secretary.

?She was amazed by how fast the community was able to come together and find ways to help a family who's hurting.

"We had so many people willing to donate, rush together and come up with ways they were going to support this event. And really that's what living in a small community is all about," said Whalen.

Other people echoed similar thoughts, including Town Supervisor and parent of a Donnelly student, Bill Dumian.

"When we have a tragedy like this, we have so many good volunteer groups that really are willing to step in and take over and make sure that we have these programs, we have these activities that will benefit the family," said Dumian.

While organizers were unsure how much money they raised tonight they did say that they had to buy 400 Bingo boards instead of 200.

Tonight's event is one of the many fundraisers and opportunities that the local community has given to the Brown Family in their time of need.