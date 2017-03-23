Former Binghamton Public Works Officials Respond to Mayor David Having Them Resign

Former leaders from Binghamton's Department of Public Works released statements Thursday, regarding Mayor Rich David asking them to resign from their positions on Wednesday.

After criticism from last week's snow storm, Mayor David let go both Public Works Commissioner Terry Kellogg and First Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager.

In a written statement Thursday, Kellogg said the DPW did "everything within our capabilities to return this city to normal as quickly as possible." The statement also says the DPW had a nearly half million dollar surplus in 2016, which the mayor chose to use in other areas -- and says the mayor denied the purchase of any new equipment in the 2017 budget, despite Kellogg's requests.

Here is the full statement provided by Kellogg Thursday morning:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

On Wednesday, March 22 nd , Mayor Rich David asked that First Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager

and I tender our resignations effective immediately. The reason given for our dismissal was the

inadequate response provided by the Public Works Department during the recent blizzard that

left nearly three feet of snow blanketing our City.

Normally I wouldn’t respond to such criticism in a public forum, but in the interest of full

disclosure and in response to the Mayor’s March 22 nd press conference, I feel the need to make

the following statement.

Despite what may be said about our performance, we did everything within our capabilities to

return this City to normal as quickly as possible. On top of our regular snow removal duties on

City streets, we worked tirelessly with the County Emergency Operations Center staff, the

Arena Manager and the NYSDOT to get the downtown area and the NYSEG Stadium parking lot

cleared in time for the NYS Boys High School Basketball Championships – the event’s inaugural

visit to Binghamton – which started last Friday morning.

The Mayor himself used adjectives such as “historic”, “epic”, “unprecedented” and “once in a

lifetime” to describe this recent storm. Unfortunately, our snow removal capabilities were

impaired by far fewer employees and larger plow trucks than even ten or fifteen years ago due

to the fiscal constraints we face as a City that has lost half its population, but still has to

maintain the same number of miles of City streets. In addition to fewer budgeted positions

within DPW, our equipment is not replaced as often as I would like and more breakdowns occur

as a result of this. The DPW, under our leadership, had a nearly one-half million dollar surplus

in 2016; however, the Mayor chose to use this budget surplus in other areas. To achieve the

nominal tax cut the Mayor desired in 2017, the Public Works Department was, again, denied

the purchase of any new equipment in the 2017 budget despite my requests for new plow

trucks, new garbage trucks, and a new Bobcat with a truck-loading snow-blower for snow

removal after heavy storms.

During this most recent storm, abnormally high numbers of employees failed to report for duty

due to calling in sick, some submitting previously unplanned vacation requests after the storm

began, and others submitting emergency personal day requests which, contractually, can’t be

denied - just when we needed these people the most! In addition, accidents and equipment

damage (over $40,000.00 in damage over 48 hours) occurred due to the extreme conditions

under which we were working. At some point late Tuesday, the men and women (the City’s

true heroes) who did report to work were simply overwhelmed by the magnitude of the

snowstorm and abandoned the side streets in hopes of keeping the emergency routes open.

We continued through the end of the week and last weekend working around the clock plowing

and hauling snow until all the streets were opened up. First Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager

and I were in constant contact with each other, with our Superintendent of Streets Bernice St.

Clair, and with the four Supervisors executing the snow cleanup plan throughout the entire

weekend. In many cases, most of those employees plowing snow worked in excess of 60 hours

over a 7-day period only to go home and have to shovel out their own driveways and clear their

own rooftops before returning for another 12-hour shift.

After reviewing video from the press conference held by the Mayor earlier this evening, I would

like to respond to some specific points as follows:

I agree with the Mayor that there have been long-term deficiencies in the Department

of Public Works. Over a year ago, I brought to the Mayor’s attention deficiencies in our

workforce, equipment, and training. The City of Binghamton did not have the resources

to handle a storm of this magnitude. Therefore, the storm did expose those

deficiencies. Although the Mayor stated there were long-term deficiencies, he

dismissed myself, and Deputy Jon Yeager, both of whom have recently joined the

department after the Mayor’s successful election and it was us who brought the above

stated deficiencies to his attention.

The Mayor made the statement “all plows were deployed”. This statement confirms

that all available resources were in use, and further shows a lack of available resources

for a storm of this magnitude. In regard to the inquiry made questioning city vehicles

being seen outside of the city limits, it should be noted that all vehicles have GPS, and

management is notified if those vehicles leave the city. No such notifications were

received during this event. In regard to the lack of resources, it should be noted that

the DPW budget had a $500,000 surplus at the end of 2016. The purchase of any snow

removal equipment was denied by the Mayor and this surplus was used for other

various initiatives outside our department. Moreover, my requests for additional

equipment were denied for fiscal year 2017 as well.

The Mayor also stated the equipment used by DOT was more effective than the F-550

trucks the city had that kept getting stuck. This further shows that Binghamton does not

have the equipment needed to handle a storm of this magnitude. He now wants to

address the equipment, but perhaps the request for additional equipment should have

been approved when initially requested and the financial resources were available to

accommodate my requests.

The negative impacts from the Mayor lifting of the City-declared State of Emergency and

Travel Ban at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, March 15 th cannot be overlooked. The Mayor

stated in his press conference, that he retrospectively continues to believe he made the

best decision in lifting the City travel ban 6 hours before the County Travel Ban was

lifted. In my opinion, the Mayor’s premature lifting of the Travel Ban ultimately

stemmed from a lack of communication between the Mayor and DPW as well as a lack

of communication and coordination between the Mayor and the County. The decision

to lift the Travel Ban, which I questioned was even legal to do, was made solely by the

Mayor without prior consultation with myself or First Deputy Yeager. Regretfully, I

learned about it via a Press Release I received too late to ask the Mayor to reconsider –

especially since the County and State officials still had their travel bans in place.

After the first day of this storm, the City of Binghamton’s fleet was reduced to less than

half, due to breakdowns, damage, and the ineffectiveness of the F-550’s in deep snow.

At that time, I provided the Mayor with a list of supplemental snow removal equipment

needed to open up the remaining streets and requested that the list be forwarded to

the County Emergency Operations Center. The Mayor advised me to hold off on these

requests in hopes that we could somehow complete the work without assistance.

Once the Travel Ban was lifted, it created widespread confusion among our residents, as

well as made requesting additional help from the County and State truly difficult. It

made clearing the streets even more difficult for our drivers, and it gave many the

impression that all streets were clear when, in fact, over 160 (20%+) City streets had

gone unplowed since Tuesday afternoon when they became impassible with our smaller

plow trucks that typically perform this work on the side streets and dead ends.

I agree with the Mayor that it is unfair to compare Binghamton to other local

municipalities because of the disproportionate number of miles of city streets among

the municipalities. Had the Mayor not prematurely lifted the Travel Ban, there would

have been no negative impression since the County and State bans were still in effect,

and the remaining work could have been executed in a more efficient manner without

as many cars on the road.

I agree with the Mayor’s points regarding downtown parking causing a significant

challenge in clearing the streets of snow. However, a temporary emergency on-street

parking ban could have been issued by the Mayor, similar to what was done in other

municipalities. This would have enhanced recovery efforts; however, this was not done

by the Mayor.

The Mayor mentioned when he first came into office he focused on police and security.

He provided additional manpower, training, and equipment. The Mayor now states he

is focusing on DPW. However, instead of providing DPW with the same enhancements

in manpower, training, and equipment, he has elected to make further cuts to balance

the budget.

In my two-plus years as the Commissioner of Public Works, I am extremely proud of the many

accomplishments that our leadership team has made. We have achieved every goal put in front

of us by this administration as well as many goals that we set ourselves to improve the

operation. We finished paving 15 miles of streets last November on a Friday and started

plowing snow the following Monday.

In closing, it should be known that my First Deputy Commissioner, our Superintendent of

Streets - the person who actually provides oversight of the day-to- day operations of the Public

Works Department, and I all came to the City with many years of private sector management

experience and we tried to infuse private-sector strategies and accountabilities into this

organization. Perhaps it was just too much, too soon, and this storm provided a convenient

way to change the leadership and revert back to the old way of doing things.

I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the residents of this great City, but I am

disappointed that my work here will be cut short because of one unavoidable natural disaster –

the finale to a record-breaking 130-inch- plus winter season. As a leader who can acknowledge

when my team’s performance fell short of the desired service level, I want to extend my

sincerest apology for those who were snowbound longer than they should have been during

this storm. I agree with the Mayor that there were areas that did not receive the best and

highest level of service. However, I can honestly say that I am extremely proud of my DPW

team, who worked tirelessly throughout the days and nights following the storm, and provided

the best and highest level of service that could be achieved with the resources available to

them.

Sincerely,

Terry J. Kellogg

Former Commissioner of Public Works, City of Binghamton