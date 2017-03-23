Former Binghamton Public Works Officials Respond to Mayor David Having Them Resign

Former Binghamton Public Works Officials Respond to Mayor David Having Them ResignPosted: Updated:
Former leaders from Binghamton's Department of Public Works released statements Thursday, regarding Mayor Rich David asking them to resign from their positions on Wednesday.
After criticism from last week's snow storm, Mayor David let go both Public Works Commissioner Terry Kellogg and First Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager.
In a written statement Thursday, Kellogg said the DPW did "everything within our capabilities to return this city to normal as quickly as possible." The statement also says the DPW had a nearly half million dollar surplus in 2016, which the mayor chose to use in other areas -- and says the mayor denied the purchase of any new equipment in the 2017 budget, despite Kellogg's requests.
Here is the full statement provided by Kellogg Thursday morning:
On Wednesday, March 22 nd , Mayor Rich David asked that First Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager
and I tender our resignations effective immediately. The reason given for our dismissal was the
inadequate response provided by the Public Works Department during the recent blizzard that
left nearly three feet of snow blanketing our City.
Normally I wouldn’t respond to such criticism in a public forum, but in the interest of full
disclosure and in response to the Mayor’s March 22 nd press conference, I feel the need to make
the following statement.
Despite what may be said about our performance, we did everything within our capabilities to
return this City to normal as quickly as possible. On top of our regular snow removal duties on
City streets, we worked tirelessly with the County Emergency Operations Center staff, the
Arena Manager and the NYSDOT to get the downtown area and the NYSEG Stadium parking lot
cleared in time for the NYS Boys High School Basketball Championships – the event’s inaugural
visit to Binghamton – which started last Friday morning.
The Mayor himself used adjectives such as “historic”, “epic”, “unprecedented” and “once in a
lifetime” to describe this recent storm. Unfortunately, our snow removal capabilities were
impaired by far fewer employees and larger plow trucks than even ten or fifteen years ago due
to the fiscal constraints we face as a City that has lost half its population, but still has to
maintain the same number of miles of City streets. In addition to fewer budgeted positions
within DPW, our equipment is not replaced as often as I would like and more breakdowns occur
as a result of this. The DPW, under our leadership, had a nearly one-half million dollar surplus
in 2016; however, the Mayor chose to use this budget surplus in other areas. To achieve the
nominal tax cut the Mayor desired in 2017, the Public Works Department was, again, denied
the purchase of any new equipment in the 2017 budget despite my requests for new plow
trucks, new garbage trucks, and a new Bobcat with a truck-loading snow-blower for snow
removal after heavy storms.
During this most recent storm, abnormally high numbers of employees failed to report for duty
due to calling in sick, some submitting previously unplanned vacation requests after the storm
began, and others submitting emergency personal day requests which, contractually, can’t be
denied - just when we needed these people the most! In addition, accidents and equipment
damage (over $40,000.00 in damage over 48 hours) occurred due to the extreme conditions
under which we were working. At some point late Tuesday, the men and women (the City’s
true heroes) who did report to work were simply overwhelmed by the magnitude of the
snowstorm and abandoned the side streets in hopes of keeping the emergency routes open.
We continued through the end of the week and last weekend working around the clock plowing
and hauling snow until all the streets were opened up. First Deputy Commissioner Jon Yeager
and I were in constant contact with each other, with our Superintendent of Streets Bernice St.
Clair, and with the four Supervisors executing the snow cleanup plan throughout the entire
weekend. In many cases, most of those employees plowing snow worked in excess of 60 hours
over a 7-day period only to go home and have to shovel out their own driveways and clear their
own rooftops before returning for another 12-hour shift.
After reviewing video from the press conference held by the Mayor earlier this evening, I would
like to respond to some specific points as follows:
I agree with the Mayor that there have been long-term deficiencies in the Department
of Public Works. Over a year ago, I brought to the Mayor’s attention deficiencies in our
workforce, equipment, and training. The City of Binghamton did not have the resources
to handle a storm of this magnitude. Therefore, the storm did expose those
deficiencies. Although the Mayor stated there were long-term deficiencies, he
dismissed myself, and Deputy Jon Yeager, both of whom have recently joined the
department after the Mayor’s successful election and it was us who brought the above
stated deficiencies to his attention.
The Mayor made the statement “all plows were deployed”. This statement confirms
that all available resources were in use, and further shows a lack of available resources
for a storm of this magnitude. In regard to the inquiry made questioning city vehicles
being seen outside of the city limits, it should be noted that all vehicles have GPS, and
management is notified if those vehicles leave the city. No such notifications were
received during this event. In regard to the lack of resources, it should be noted that
the DPW budget had a $500,000 surplus at the end of 2016. The purchase of any snow
removal equipment was denied by the Mayor and this surplus was used for other
various initiatives outside our department. Moreover, my requests for additional
equipment were denied for fiscal year 2017 as well.
The Mayor also stated the equipment used by DOT was more effective than the F-550
trucks the city had that kept getting stuck. This further shows that Binghamton does not
have the equipment needed to handle a storm of this magnitude. He now wants to
address the equipment, but perhaps the request for additional equipment should have
been approved when initially requested and the financial resources were available to
accommodate my requests.
The negative impacts from the Mayor lifting of the City-declared State of Emergency and
Travel Ban at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, March 15 th cannot be overlooked. The Mayor
stated in his press conference, that he retrospectively continues to believe he made the
best decision in lifting the City travel ban 6 hours before the County Travel Ban was
lifted. In my opinion, the Mayor’s premature lifting of the Travel Ban ultimately
stemmed from a lack of communication between the Mayor and DPW as well as a lack
of communication and coordination between the Mayor and the County. The decision
to lift the Travel Ban, which I questioned was even legal to do, was made solely by the
Mayor without prior consultation with myself or First Deputy Yeager. Regretfully, I
learned about it via a Press Release I received too late to ask the Mayor to reconsider –
especially since the County and State officials still had their travel bans in place.
After the first day of this storm, the City of Binghamton’s fleet was reduced to less than
half, due to breakdowns, damage, and the ineffectiveness of the F-550’s in deep snow.
At that time, I provided the Mayor with a list of supplemental snow removal equipment
needed to open up the remaining streets and requested that the list be forwarded to
the County Emergency Operations Center. The Mayor advised me to hold off on these
requests in hopes that we could somehow complete the work without assistance.
Once the Travel Ban was lifted, it created widespread confusion among our residents, as
well as made requesting additional help from the County and State truly difficult. It
made clearing the streets even more difficult for our drivers, and it gave many the
impression that all streets were clear when, in fact, over 160 (20%+) City streets had
gone unplowed since Tuesday afternoon when they became impassible with our smaller
plow trucks that typically perform this work on the side streets and dead ends.
I agree with the Mayor that it is unfair to compare Binghamton to other local
municipalities because of the disproportionate number of miles of city streets among
the municipalities. Had the Mayor not prematurely lifted the Travel Ban, there would
have been no negative impression since the County and State bans were still in effect,
and the remaining work could have been executed in a more efficient manner without
as many cars on the road.
I agree with the Mayor’s points regarding downtown parking causing a significant
challenge in clearing the streets of snow. However, a temporary emergency on-street
parking ban could have been issued by the Mayor, similar to what was done in other
municipalities. This would have enhanced recovery efforts; however, this was not done
by the Mayor.
The Mayor mentioned when he first came into office he focused on police and security.
He provided additional manpower, training, and equipment. The Mayor now states he
is focusing on DPW. However, instead of providing DPW with the same enhancements
in manpower, training, and equipment, he has elected to make further cuts to balance
the budget.
In my two-plus years as the Commissioner of Public Works, I am extremely proud of the many
accomplishments that our leadership team has made. We have achieved every goal put in front
of us by this administration as well as many goals that we set ourselves to improve the
operation. We finished paving 15 miles of streets last November on a Friday and started
plowing snow the following Monday.
In closing, it should be known that my First Deputy Commissioner, our Superintendent of
Streets - the person who actually provides oversight of the day-to- day operations of the Public
Works Department, and I all came to the City with many years of private sector management
experience and we tried to infuse private-sector strategies and accountabilities into this
organization. Perhaps it was just too much, too soon, and this storm provided a convenient
way to change the leadership and revert back to the old way of doing things.
I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the residents of this great City, but I am
disappointed that my work here will be cut short because of one unavoidable natural disaster –
the finale to a record-breaking 130-inch- plus winter season. As a leader who can acknowledge
when my team’s performance fell short of the desired service level, I want to extend my
sincerest apology for those who were snowbound longer than they should have been during
this storm. I agree with the Mayor that there were areas that did not receive the best and
highest level of service. However, I can honestly say that I am extremely proud of my DPW
team, who worked tirelessly throughout the days and nights following the storm, and provided
the best and highest level of service that could be achieved with the resources available to
them.
Sincerely,
Terry J. Kellogg
Terry J. Kellogg
Former Commissioner of Public Works, City of Binghamton
Yeager also provided a statement to Fox 40 Thursday afternoon:
Thank you for the opportunity to share some facts surrounding the recent snow storm, and the subsequent
firing of both the DPW Commissioner and myself, the Deputy Commissioner.
It must be noted that as we tracked the storm, and in fact, right up to the point of the actual snowfall in the
early morning hours of March 14th , Binghamton was seen as potentially receiving as little as 2-5 inches; and a
maximum accumulation of 14 – 18 inches. In fact, even the Governor, all of his weather experts, and all of his
emergency preparedness experts staged the majority of DOT snow fighting equipment ‘downstate’, fully
anticipating that the brunt of the storm would hit there. Well, unfortunately, Binghamton became the
epicenter of a record-breaking snow storm, the magnitude of which could never be anticipated.
We immediately deployed our night shift crew, requiring them to stay in overtime continuation until relieved
by the day shift crew at 6:00 AM. This routine of 12-hour shifts for both the day shift and night shift continued
for the rest of that week, non-stop, including Saturday and Sunday. All the while, the Commissioner, myself,
and the Superintendent of City Streets remained on the job and/or in continuous contact with the field
Supervisors overseeing the plowing and snow removal process.
The magnitude and speed of the accumulation of snow overwhelmed many of our smaller plow trucks, and
also resulted in many of our larger trucks getting continually stuck, as they tried desperately to navigate
narrow city streets, all of which were clogged with parked vehicles. As the storm took its toll on equipment
and resources, we reached out to private sector companies, State DOT, and the County Emergency Operations
Center for additional assistance. It was the Mayor who advised the Commissioner to hold off on these
requests initially, a delay which clearly caused unnecessary interruption in maximum snow fighting efforts. It
must also be noted, that despite numerous requests to the Mayor’s office over the past two years to upgrade
our own snow fighting fleet, those expenditures were denied. Our existing fleet is most certainly insufficient
for fighting a storm of this severity.
Requests to the Mayor’s office for assistance in communications to citizens, and requests for enforcement of
alternate side parking went unheeded, or were unnecessarily slow in release to the public and responsible
departments. He took no responsibility at all for his failure to have citizens remove their cars from the streets,
in order to allow plow access (as requested by us). His failure to enforce alternate side parking (as requested
by us); and his failure to extend the emergency travel ban (also, as requested by us), were major blunders.
So, despite the strong efforts of our crews around the clock, we were fighting a very challenging and daunting
battle. The crews were constantly thwarted in their efforts to open up side streets due to illegally parked
vehicles, very few of which, if any, were ticketed or towed. Lastly, when the start of this new week finally gave
us an opportunity to begin dissecting the overall storm response; i.e.: what went well…and what needed
improvement, as would be a typical managerial approach, the Mayor’s actions denied this sensible process.
Our teams worked very hard to try to do our best to provide the highest possible levels of service to the
citizens of Binghamton. Sadly, instead of applauding a truly valient effort, the Mayor chose to take the
negative approach of finding someone else to blame.
Sincerely,
Jon Yeager
Former Deputy Commissioner, DPW, City of Binghamton
When asked about Kellogg saying there was a nearly half million dollar DPW surplus in 2016, Mayor David said that was not the case.
"There was no $500,000 surplus in DPW. What happens is each year, when it comes to all the departments across the city, some budget lines have an excess amount, some have an overspent and are reconciled at the end of the year. So the concept that any one budget or department has a surplus is really not accurate," said David.
David said he has allocated money in the last few years to purchase equipment. He said this was not the first time there's been issues in regards to snow removal, but that it brought issues to fruition and that's why he made a change.
On Thursday, a representative from the Mayor's Office also sent Fox 40 a statement from Binghamton's Public Works Union supporting David's decision to change management:
