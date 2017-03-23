Police Say Criminal Charges Unlikely In Binghamton University Student Death

After the death of a Binghamton University student at a party last weekend, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says the circumstances surrounding the death make it difficult to hand out criminal charges.

Autopsy results found Conor Donnelly had alcohol in his system at the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity party on March 18, where police say he was a pledge. Donnelly was 18-years-old. Zikuski says while the city will look at ways to limit underage drinking, eliminating it is not realistic in a college town.

Zikuski says police did reach out to the District Attorney's office about possible criminal charges.

"At this point it doesn't look like there are any criminal charges regarding the underage drinking...at this point what good would that do anyway," says Zikuski.

Detectives ruled out hazing and have determined the death to be accidental. Authorities say Donnelly fell while trying to climb to a third-floor balcony from the fourth floor.

The fraternity was put under suspension while authorities and the university investigate Donnelly's death.