Community Needs Discussed At Binghamton University Forum

A Binghamton University forum looks to address critical issues in the local community.

On Thursday, panelists discussed both successes and challenges that the Binghamton community has been facing. The main topic of the discussion being "Our Resilient Community: Using Local Resources to Support Local Needs".

Panelists included Lisa Horn, President of Horn Research; Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, and Robin Alpaugh, Executive Director of United Way of Broome County, Inc.

Poverty and slow economic growth were some of the main concerns addressed. In Binghamton, NY one in two kids live in a home below the poverty line.

"So its looking at ways we can provide services, and a way that we can structure our community and bridge those gaps to help get them out of poverty." — Jennifer Conway President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce

The panelists plan to continue having community forums so that they can talk to residents, and focus on implementing solutions for their concerns.