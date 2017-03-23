Binghamton Drug Bust Uncovers $116,000 In Heroin And Crack Cocaine

Three Binghamton men were arrested after a massive drug bust that uncovered $116,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine. On Wednesday morning, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 236 Clinton St. in Binghamton, concluding a several-month long investigation.

Throughout the day, investigators executed other search warrants in connection to what they found on Clinton Street.

The following items were seized:

9.8 ounces of unpacked heroin

895 bags of heroin packaged for sale

5.7 ounces of crack cocaine packaged for sale

A loaded 9 mm handgun

Approximately $43,000 of suspected drug sale proceeds

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs to be around $100,000 in heroin and $16,000 in crack cocaine.

"A lot of fronts need to be fought on this heroin war. Our front is arresting, putting people away, and seizing these drugs," said Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski. "This is just another example, including a large seizure in Johnson City about a month ago, that we're going to fight this war on our front."

James Brabham, 46, Tyrone Thompson, 59, and Joseph Bowles, 62, were all charged with multiple Felony narcotics and weapons charges.

Charges on Brabham:

2 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (over 4 ounces) - a Class A-II Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (loaded firearm)- a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – a Class D Felony

3 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (intent to sell) - a class B Felony

4 counts – Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd – a Class A Misdemeanor

Charges on Thompson:

2 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (over 4 ounces) - a Class A-II Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (loaded firearm)- a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – a Class D Felony

3 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (intent to sell) - a class B Felony

4 counts – Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd – a Class A Misdemeanor

Charges on Bowles:

2 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (over 4 ounces) - a Class A-II Felony

2 counts - Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (intent to sell)- a class B Felony

2 counts – Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd – a Class A Misdemeanor

According to authorities, the men were held at the City of Binghamton Police Department awaiting their arraignment.

Officials say a tip from a community member helped execute the raid -- and they encourage community members to come forward whenever they see anything suspicious.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is made up of members of the City of Binghamton Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Endicott Police Department and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.