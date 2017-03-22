City of Binghamton Overhauls Department of Public Works Following Snow Storm

Following the March blizzard, some city of Binghamton residents found their streets impassable for multiple days. On Wednesday Mayor Rich David addressed criticism for the unplowed streets.

In response to how the snow removal process was handled David announced a change in leadership at the Department of Public Work, effective immediately. The commissioner and the deputy commissioner, were both removed from their positions. Parks commissioner, William Barber is stepping in to temporarily oversee Public Works.

I think that some of the concerns and frustration of residents were valid. I think its more about what is the city going to do, from this point forward. — Mayor Rich David.

David is looking into other concerns regarding the process of snow removal for the future including staff training, increased amount of equipment, reviewing outdated city ordinances.