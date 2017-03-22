Binghamton University Hosts 11th annual Health Fair for Students and Community

Binghamton University held its 11th annual Health Fair Wednesday March 22nd. The hands-on event featuring dozens of health and wellness vendors is free for students and the public to attend.

Participants were able to sample different foods, and beverages which were provided by the vendors.

"I kind of wanted to come in because I wanted to learn about nutrition. Like they said they were going to have food and just learn how to count calories and stuff like that," — Melanie Mendoza, Binghamton University student.

The health fair is designed to reach everyone with different health and wellness concerns. Meditation sessions ran every thirty minutes to relieve stress, anxiety, and boost the immune system.

BARK-9, a volunteer organization, had therapy dogs for students to relax and play with. This was their first time attending the health fair but they have been on campus many other times to help lower the students' stress levels.

Binghamton University's focus this year was on mental health. Students, faculty and community members were able to see what they can do to make improvements in their daily lives.