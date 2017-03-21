Seton Celebrates Basketball State Championship

Seton celebrates their state championship win with a school wide pep rally. Seton Catholic's Central Girls Varsity Basketball team became Class B state champions after defeating Irvington on Sunday.

The students and the community came out to celebrate the accomplishment, while the Mayor of Binghamton, Rich David presented the team with the key to the city.

Every game we do the same thing so our energy has to be high coming out from the start. And so at the end of the season we do the same thing, so it really helped us have the same vibes. — Lexus Levey, Player for Seton Girls Basketball

This is the Seton Girls Basketball first state title since 2005. They will play again Saturday at the Federation Tournament.