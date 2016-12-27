Master Chef Junior - Thursday Night Starting at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 40

In the highly anticipated two-hour season finale of MASTERCHEF, the Top Four are in for a sweet challenge, as they recreate a chocolate molten lava cake to perfection. The winner will receive a huge advantage and could win a spot in the final round. Next up is the elimination challenge, during which each contestant will have to create a dish using one of the world’s most popular meats. Two of the young chefs will be sent home, leaving only two to battle it out for the grand prize.

In the last cook-off of the season, special guest judges Wolfgang Puck and Martha Stewart join the judges’ panel, as the two finalists prepare a three-course meal from scratch. In the end, only one will be crowned the winner and receive a check for $100,000 in the all-new, two-hour “Junior Edition: The Semi Finals/Junior Edition: Finale” season finale episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, May 18 at 9 p.m. on FOX 40!