Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Mick - Tuesday Night Starting at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 40

Sergeant Jeffords is stopped by a fellow police officer (guest star Desmond Harrington) while off-duty in his own neighborhood. When the incident escalates, Terry wants to file an official complaint against him, but Captain Holt has other ideas. Meanwhile, Jake and Amy get a glimpse into the difficulties of parenthood and answer some tough questions when they babysit Terry’s kids in the all-new “Moo Moo” episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE airing Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 40!

Then, Life in the Pemberton mansion gets even more chaotic when the kids catch a pair of intruders trying to break in. Then, Mickey tries to protect the kids in a case of mistaken identity in the all-new “The Intruder” season finale episode of THE MICK airing Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. on FOX 40!