The DICK'S Open ended with Paul Goydos winning the golf event and Florida Georgia Line fans feeling satisfied. All of this fun did mean that there was a lot left over when the weekend was through.

Around 1,600 volunteers took to En-Joie in preparation of Endicott's event and those same workers helped clean up the course prior to the tournament.

Players like Goydos, said En-Joie must be the best public golf course on the face of the earth. The clean up crews and volunteers all contribute to what makes this such a successful event.

There was a lot of trash out there, but there's clean up crews. I guess they're just dedicated to having a nice golf course, said Samuel Sylvester, an En-Joie Golf Course Intern.

The process of cleaning up is expected to take a couple days before everything is back to normal.